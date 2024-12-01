Aligarh, December 1: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy from Sirauli village in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack while practicing running for a school sports event. Mohit Chaudhary collapsed after completing two rounds with his friends on Friday. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The sports competition was scheduled for December 7, and Mohit was preparing enthusiastically for the event. His sudden death has left the school and his family in shock. This tragedy comes months after Mohit’s father passed away in a road accident in August, adding to the family’s grief. Sudden Death in Aligarh: 8-Year-Old Girl Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Playing in House.

Heart attack cases among youngsters in Aligarh have raised alarm recently. Just last month, a 20-year-old girl named Mamata suffered a fatal heart attack while running in Arrana village. Similarly, an eight-year-old girl from Lodhi Nagar died after collapsing while playing, and a doctor passed away due to cardiac arrest while preparing for work. Heart Attack Kills 4-Year-Old Girl in Khammam: Girl Collapses After Chest Pain, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack.

On November 20, Syed Barkat Haider, son of former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor SM Afzal, also died of a heart attack. Such incidents have sparked concern over the rising number of young people experiencing cardiac issues in the region.

Earlier in September, a nine-year-old girl from Lucknow suffered a cardiac arrest while playing at school and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Experts are urging increased awareness and preventive measures to address this troubling trend.

