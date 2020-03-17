Supreme Court Clears Deck for Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Indian Navy, Says 'There Can't be Discrimination Citing Physiological Differences'

Women officers in Indian Navy. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed permanent commission for women in all eligible branches of Navy, stating that there can't be any discrimination citing physiological conditions etc. Following this order, the women personnel will be enabled for permanent commission in Air Traffic Control and logistics department too, apart from education department. The apex court asked the Union government to implement the order within three months.

Issuing the judgement, the Supreme Court said, "There cannot be gender discrimination in grant of permanent commission since the statutory bar on induction of women in naval forces is lifted." With the latest order place, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union govenment had three months to implement the latest judgement. Women in Armed Forces: Supreme Court Directs Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women Officers, Says Their Exclusion Goes Against Equal Opportunity in Public Service

Here's the tweet by Bar and Bench:

Permanent Commision for women officers in Navy: #SupremeCourt says there cannot be gender discrimination in grant of permanent commission since the statutory bar on induction of women in naval forces is lifted.@indiannavy — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 17, 2020

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had ordered the Union government to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Amry's non-combat support units. The decision brings the women officers on par with their male counterparts if they wish to continue in the armed forces after completing their short-service commission.

Currently, the women officers in the Indian Navy working for 14 years are neither given pension, nor they get retirement benifits. Previously, the Delhi High court in 2010 had ordered the government to grant permanent commission to all short-service commission officers while upholding a policy decision to keep out women from the combat units.