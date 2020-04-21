Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Permission to Allow International Flights to Land in Kerala Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'Let Central Government Take a Decision'

Supreme Court of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, April 21: The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the permission to land plane in Kerala amid the coronavirus spread, stating that the Union government has taken decision to not allow any flights any trains. The apex court also stated that since the decision has been taken by Union government and the court will would like it to be the same.

Dismissing the matter, the Supreme Court bench said, "Govt has taken decision to not allow any flights any trains. How can we ask them to allow the plane to land? Govt is not allowing international flights. Let the govt take a decision." The SC said that it cannot pass such orders. Kerala Withdraws Relaxations Given to Barber Shops, Restaurants Amid Coronavirus Lockdown After Centre's Objection.

Here's the tweet by Bar & Bench:

SC: Govt has taken decision to not allow any flights any trains. How can we ask them to allow the plane to land? Govt is not allowing international flights. Let the govt take a decision. Petitioner-- there is no problem in Kerala. Limited prayer to allow the plane to land. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 21, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi stated that his government is willing to provide all help to people from the state who want to return from abroad. The CM also stated that this can only be possible if the Centre make arrangements for a special flight for them. Most of the stranded people are in Gulf countries.

It is to be known that CM Vijayan had raised the issue during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The Kerala CM had even assured that the returnees will be examined, placed in quarantine facility near airports and suspect cases will be taken to hospitals.

In the meantime, Kerala witnessed a flattened COVID-19 curve, after 67 per cent recoveries of the total recorded cases were reported on Sunday. Following this, the state government eased lockdown restrictions in seven out of 14 districts. This was done in line with Centre’s decision to provide relaxations in the areas which are not severely hit by coronavirus from April 20.