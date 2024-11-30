Surat, November 30: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Gujarat’s Surat was arrested for killing his 18-year-old daughter after she reportedly ignored household chores to play games on her mobile phone. The accused, Mukesh Parmar, attacked his daughter Hetali with a pressure cooker, inflicting fatal injuries on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the family’s residence on Bharimata Road. Hetali’s mother, Geetaben Parmar, who works at a mall, had left for work earlier in the day, leaving her husband and children at home. Before leaving, she instructed Hetali to complete household chores. However, Hetali chose to play games on her phone, which led to a heated argument with her father. Pune: Suspecting Infidelity, Married Man Kills Live-In Partner With Hammer, Dumps Her Body 130 km Away in Satara Before Abandoning 3-Year-Old Son in Alandi To Mislead Police in Maharashtra; Arrested.

In a fit of rage, Mukesh struck Hetali repeatedly on the head and other parts of her body with a pressure cooker. Her younger brother, Mayank (13), who was playing outside, heard her cries and rushed inside to find her severely injured and covered in blood. Mayank immediately called their mother, who rushed Hetali to SMIMER hospital, where doctors declared her dead after primary treatment. Jharkhand Horror: Man, Works As Butcher, Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into 40 to 50 Pieces in Forested Area in Khunti District.

Geetaben later filed a complaint against Mukesh at Chowk Bazaar police station. Inspector VV Vaghadiya stated that Mukesh admitted to losing control during the argument. He was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

