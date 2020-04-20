Surplus Rice Can be Used For Making Ethanol to Keep Up Supply of Hand Sanitizers, Says Government Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holding a meeting (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: The central government on Monday allowed use of the surplus rice for manufacturing ethanol to keep up the supply of hand sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Centre's move can trigger a political storm as millions of migrant workers in the country have been pushed to the brink of starvation following the countrywide lockdown that started in March to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Coronavirus Tracker Live.

According to the government, the decision was taken at a meeting of NBCC (National Biofuel Coordination Committee) chaired by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "It was approved that the surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India may be converted to ethanol for utilization in making alcohol-based hand-sanitizers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol programme," read the statement by the government. Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

The government cited the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, which says: "During an agriculture crop year when there is projected over supply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the policy will allow conversion of these surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of National Biofuel Coordination Committee."