Chennai, April 5: A horrifying incident has come to light from Tiruvannamalai where a 40-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old minor daughter in a village in the district. The victim is a class 10 student in a government school.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the minor shared her ordeal with her teacher. She told her teacher that her father raped her on multiple occasions in the past few months. After learning about the incident, the teacher alerted her higher officials and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the district. Later a complaint was lodged against the accused at Arni police station. Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter in Surat.

On the basis of the complaint, the cops at Arni all-woman police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was later arrested and produced before the court.

