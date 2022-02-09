Chennai, February 9: In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a hotelier in Thirumazhisai in the Tiruvallur district was brutally attacked by a gang in connection with the dispute of not giving them biryani at free-of-cost last year. The police have launched the probe and are in the lookout of the assailants.

According to report in Times of India, the incident happened at night on Sunday and the hotelier was attacked by a three-member gang. Maharajan and Arunachalapandian run a hotel at Thirumazhisai. On April 18 last year, a gang of four-men had entered the hotel and asked Arunachalapandian to give free biryani for their brother Ebinezer alis Ebi, who has a few criminal cases against him. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife To Death Following Marital Dispute In Surat District, Absconding

However, Maharajan and Arunachalapandian has informed the gang that biryani was not available as several orders were pending. As they were refused biryani, the gang members had threatened the hoteliers and taken their phone numbers. Soon after Arunachalapandian had reached home, he had received a call from Ebi, who intimidated him again.

In sometime, the gang members pelted petrol-filled-bottles at Arunachalapandian's house and damaged the hotel for not giving biryani for free. Following the threatening incident, Arunachalapandian had filed a complaint with the Thirumazhisai police last year and based on his complaint, the police have arrested Ebinezer (34) and eight others close to the conman. As Ebinezer was involved in several criminal cases, the police had booked him under the Goondas Act. Mumbai Shocker: 89-Year-Old Retired Armyman Kills Ailing Wife, Mentally Challenged Daughter

Ebi's aides, who got offended over his arrest, had now stromed against the hoteliers. On Sunday, three of his aides came to the hotel looking for Arunachalapandian. However, they had spotted another owner Maharajan and begun brutally attacking him. The gang chased Maharajan and hacked him during the night hours of Sunday and fled the spot. Maharajan was taken to a private hospital and the reports say that his condition is critical. The police have initiated the probe to apprehend the gang members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).