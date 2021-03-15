Chennai, March 15: A wild elephant in Tamil Nadu was injured after being hit by a train in Navakkarai on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the wild elephant was hit by the train during the morning hours on March 15. As soon as the incident was reported, the medical team and police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. According to a tweet by ANI, the elephant is now being given medical treatment by a team of forest department officials and veterinarians.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Uttarakhand where a five-year-old elephant died. The elephant baby was knocked down by a speeding train near Khairi village in the Dehradun forest division, officials said. Dehradun DFO Rajiv Dhiman said that the animal came under the wheels of Nanda Devi Express train coming from New Delhi near Kansrau railway bridge in Lachchiwala range.

