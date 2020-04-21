Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Requests People to Undertake 'Janata Patrolling' Across Indo-Bangla Border Ensuring Bangladeshis Don’t Cross Border Amid COVID-19 Crisis

File image of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo Credits: Twitter/BiplabKumarDeb/)

Agartala, April 21: Amid the coronovirus spread in the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday requested the people of state to patrol the Indo-Bangla border. He made the appeal to the locals living along the Indo-Bangla border to undertake 'janata patrolling' and ensure that no people from Bangladesh cross the border and enter the state.

Making the appeal through his Facebook page, Deb said on his video message, "We have come to know through the media that social distancing is not followed in Bangladesh. And you may have relatives there who may seek your help for treatment here. I am not against humanitarian approach but it should not act as a weakness. So, I request the people, irrespective of caste, religion and political identity, living in the bordering areas to do patrolling to ensure no people from Bangladesh can cross the border and reach here." Students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 Promoted to Next Class, Says Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Here's the Facebook post:

It is to be known that Ttipura shares a 856 kilometre-long international boundary with Bangladesh, out which 67 kilometres is still unfenced in different parts of the state. Till now, Trioura reported two Covid-19 positive patients, while one has recovered.