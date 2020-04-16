TV Journalist Rahul Kulkarni Granted Bail by Mumbai Court, Was Arrested in Connection With Bandra Migrants' Assembly

Crowd of migrants in Bandra on April 14 | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 16: Television journalist Rahul Kulkarni, who was arrested for his alleged role in the assembly of migrants at Bandra railway station on April 14, was granted bail by a local court on Thursday. Kulkarni, a reporter of ABP Majha news channel, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his report on April 13 stating that the order to ply trains was yet to be revoked. Marathi TV Channel Denies Allegations That Its Reportage on Trains on April 14 Spurred Migrant Crowds in Bandra.

The Mumbai Police booked Kulkarni for "spreading misinformation". The scribe was apprehended after his arrival from Osmanabad to Mumbai. A local court which heard his plea today allowed Kulkarni to attain bail.

The case registered by the Bandra police station against Kulkarni invokes IPC sections including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by public). Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act was also pressed in the FIR.

Mumbai: Rahul Kulkarni, a journalist with a TV channel who was arrested in connection with spreading misinformation about trains that led to a huge gathering of migrant labourers outside Bandra Railway station, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

A crowd of over 1,000 migrants had gathered in Bandra West on Tuesday, after rumours went viral that trains would be operating to allow migrants to head back to their native places. Most of the labourers who had assembled outside the railway station belonged to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the mob. Three FIRs were filed in relation to the case, and two persons - Kulkarni and self-described union leader Vinay Dubey were arrested. The latter was detained from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, based on the videos released by him which called for protest by migrants to return back to their native villages.