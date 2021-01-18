Lucknow, January 18: Two coaches of Shaheed Express Special Train, which runs by train number 04674, derailed at Charbagh station of Lucknow division on Monday. The train runs from Amritsar Junction in Punjab to Jaynagar Station in Bihar. According to a tweet by ANI, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the train mishap. As soon as the incident was reported, the railway authorities were informed. Sanjay Tripathi, DRM, was quoted by ANI saying that there were 155 passengers in the two coaches and arrangements were made for them in other coaches. The official informed that no injury or casualty have been reported. Odisha Train Mishap: Four Bogies of Visakhapatnam-Bound Goods Train Derail Near Jarti Station in Koraput District, Restoration Work Underway.

The incident took place around 8 am when the train left the platform at the Charbagh railway station and two of its bogies derailed. Tripathi further said that the express train had left from the yard and was running at a slow pace. He said it is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur and a committee has been formed to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches, arrangements were made for them. No injury/casualty. The train had just left from the yard & was running at a slow pace. It is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur. A committee is being formed: Sanjay Tripathi, DRM https://t.co/KO7W2qjogW pic.twitter.com/3UGmb0XlVZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2021

Earlier this month. a similar train derailment incident was reported from Chhattisgarh where thee locomotives and 17 wagons of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam route in Naxal-hit Bastar district. The movement of trains was disrupted between Jagdalpur and Kirandul due to the derailment.

In December 2020, a wagon of a goods train derailed near Dodramohad railway station on the Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting traffic on the down track of the Delhi-Chennai route. The train laden with fertilisers and raw food stuffs was heading to Chhindwara from Itarsi when a wagon derailed.

