New Delhi, August 19: Cinema halls are likely to be exempted from COVID-19 lockdown in the next phase of relaxations by the central government, said reports citing sources. The announcement to allow re-opening of standalone movie theatres could be made in August-end, when the Centre would be unveiling the Unlock 4 guidelines for the month of September. Noida: Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools And Amusement Parks to Remain Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The prospects of cinema halls receiving the green signal are high as the Centre, in the past three unlock guidelines, allowed state governments to re-open malls, gyms and yoga centres.

An official while speaking to the Economic Times said no major overcrowding cases were reported in the earlier set of relaxations, which will compel the government to allow the reopening of theatres as well.

The association of cinema hall owners have already petitioned the government, seeking permission to restart their business activities under the safety protocols.

The ET report claims that the government is considering to allow theatres under the following conditions: contactless ticket booking and checking, every alternate row to be kept empty and viewers to be seated at a space of three empty seats each.

The cinema hall owners, according to the report, would also be asked to use technological options to sanitise vast swathes of area - that would be frequented by customers - at regular intervals. During the intervals of a movie screening, the message of social distancing and handwashing would be reiterated, it added.

