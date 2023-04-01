Mumbai, April 1: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a minor boy was allegedly shot dead during a political rival's attack in Mainpuri. Police officials said that the 10-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead after the village chief's husband opened fire at him.

An officer said that the accused opened fire due to political rivalry with the deceased's father, who is a former pradhan. According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place on Thursday night when an argument broke out between accused Anupam Gupta, and local BJP leader Sukhram Singh Rajput. Uttar Pradesh: Man Attacked With Knife by Two Over Minor Dispute in Mainpuri, Cops Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Cops said that the altercation took place during a community feast in Mudai village under the Bewar police station area limits. In the midst of their heated argument, Gupta removed his pistol and began firing indiscriminately. Although the BJP leader ran and saved himself, his minor son Sunny, who was left behind sustained a bullet injury.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared dead by doctors. Speaking about the incident, Vinod Kumar, SP of Mainpuri said, "A verbal spat between Anupam and Sukhram turned violent, leading to the boy's death. A case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested, and his four associates under IPC section 302 (murder)." UP Shocker: Teacher Uses Power Drill To Punish 9-Year-Old Student in Kanpur, Suspended; Probe Underway.

After the incident, the deceased's uncle refuted the political rivalry angle stating that there was no history of fights between the two families. "My innocent nephew lost his life due to mindless hooliganism," he added.

