In a shocking incident, a man was attacked by two miscreants over a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the two accused can be seen attacking the victim, identified as Rishabh, in the middle of a busy road as others watched. Police took cognisance of the video after it went viral and have launched probe to nab the culprits. Andhra Pradesh: Coconut Vendor Attacks Brake Inspector With Knife in Kakinada, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Crime in Mainpuri

Police Launch Probe

