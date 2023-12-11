Lucknow, December 11: A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura region committed suicide by jumping in front of a train when it was passing after being scolded by her mother for missing school. The 13-year-old Khushi Sharma was not willing to go to school on Wednesday, December 6, according to the police. Khushi's mother made her go to school and gave her a reprimand and a slap. However, Khushi rushed to the Alwar-Mathura railway track and jumped in front of a train instead of attending her school.

Previously in a similar case, an 18-year-old student in Class 12 committed herself after receiving criticism from her mother for watching television in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The teenager, Manisha, reportedly hung herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta (scarf), after locking her room door from the inside. When she did not answer the door until late in the morning, the family called the police. The authorities stated the deceased was taken into custody and sent for an autopsy. Lucknow: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Mother for Getting Up Late in Morning and Not Studying.

According to an alleged note discovered by the authorities, the youngster committed suicide as a result of being scolded by her mother. Manisha's family claims that she was reprimanded by her mother for staying up late on Sunday night to watch a TV show.

