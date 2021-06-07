Pratapgarh, June 7: A bride from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh called off the wedding ceremony after the bride, and his wedding guests (baraatis) turned up drunk and the venue. They even forced her to dance with them onstage. The incident took place in Tikri village on Saturday, i.e. June 5. Surat Witnesses Bizarre Twist in Wedding Tale! Groom's Father Elopes With Bride's Mother, Marriage Called Off.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the bride’s family members held the groom and “baraatis” hostage and asked them to return dowry gifts. Police also arrived at the spot and tried to mediate between the two families. However, the 22-year-old bride refused to budge from her stand.

The groom has been identified as Ravendra Patel. He is a resident of Kutiliya Ahina. Notably, the wedding function was held during the corona curfew in the state. Sharawan Kumar Singh, Station Officer of Mandhataa, told TOI that the groom and ‘baraatis’ arrived drunk at the wedding ceremony. Wedding Called Off After Families Fight as Bride Refuses to Cover Head in MP's Ratlam.

“Initially, the bride’s family ignored their overtures, but the situation turned ugly when the groom pressed the bride to dance before the jaimala ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a ruckus,” reported the media house quoting Singh as saying.

The woman walked out of the wedding because of the groom’s behaviour. After the police were called in to resolve the issue, the groom’s family members agreed to return the cash and other gifts which they had taken as dowry from the girl’s family.

