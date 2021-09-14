Lucknow, Sep 14: The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has filed chargesheets against 470 corrupt government officials as part of the zero-tolerance policy set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chargesheets have been filed in the court in 207 cases.

A senior Home Department official said that in the past four years, departmental action has also been taken by vigilance establishment in 142 cases related to corruption, while it got prosecution sanction in 202 cases and minor punishment in 10 cases and recovery in seven others. UP Govt's Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Crime Showed Positive Results in Last 4 Years, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that to make the functioning of vigilance establishment more efficient, 10 sectors in Lucknow, Meerut, Bareilly, Agra, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Kanpur have been opened.

According to the vigilance establishment, 1,156 investigations were ordered by the state government in the past four years.

Out of these, 267 were deep investigations, 497 open, 168 confidential, and 169 were cases of intelligence gathering and trap, 55 proceedings were conducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).