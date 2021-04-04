Baghpat, April 4: A candidate in the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was shot by unidentified assailants.

Shakeel, the gram panchayat candidate, was shot on Saturday night in Osika village. The assailants fled the scene after the incident. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: BJP Announces Candidates for First Phase of Upcoming Polls.

Local residents rushed Shakeel to a government hospital in Badaut from where he was referred to Meerut for advanced treatment.

The police spokesman said that further investigations were underway and call details of the victim were being scrutinised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).