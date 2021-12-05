Agra, December 4: In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Friday. The three deceased have been identified as 46-year-old businessman Yogesh Mishra, his 43-year-old wife Pratichi and their five-year-old daughter Kavya. The couple’s 11-year-old daughter was the only survivor. The police found a suicide note from the spot. The note reportedly pointed out a suicide pact between the three. Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

The bodies of the deceased were found at Mishra’s office at Banshi Vihar Colony by his employee. According to a report published in India Today, Mishra had messaged his employee, Manoj Pathak, at around 6:57 am to come to the office. When Pathak reached the office at around 9:55 am, he reportedly saw the body of the businessman hanging from a noose while the bodies of his Pratichi and Kavya were lying nearby.

In the suicide note, the deceased did not blame anybody. The note was typed on the cover of an office file. “We have decided to commit mass suicide with mutual consent. We do not have any pressure, harassment, or problem from our family, relative or anyone. For this, no legal action should be taken against any person in any form,” reported the media house quoting an excerpt from the suicide note. Depressed Ludhiana Teacher Ends Life by Setting Herself Ablaze, Leaves Suicide Note Asking Mother for ‘Forgiveness’.

As per neighbours, Mishra and his wife were cheerful people, and his business was also going well. Panic gripped the area after the incident. A case has been registered in the matter. The police are probing all the angles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).