The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested two constables and 20 "Solver Gang" members for their alleged involvement in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam. Speaking about their arrest, Addl SP (R/A) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables. "Both are residents of Shikohabad. Constable Niranjan had appeared for the exam for 3-4 people. In return, he took Rs 3 lakh from each one of them." Kumar Ran Vijay Singh also said that constable Anuj was about to appear for the exam for a person named Sumit, but they intercepted him. "We have all the evidence and legal action is being taken. All these people will be sent to jail," he added. ‘Sunny Leon’ Admit Card: Hall Ticket Featuring Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Photo and Name for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Goes Viral (See Pic).

'Solver Gang' Busted in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Firozabad, UP: Addl SP (R/A) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh says "Five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables...Both are residents of Shikohabad...Constable Niranjan had appeared for the exam for 3-4 people...in return, he took Rs 3 lakh from… pic.twitter.com/YQ0L5AGcrO — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

