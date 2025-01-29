Varanasi, January 29:In: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train in the Sidhari area of Azamgarh district. According to police reports, the couple was distressed due to frequent disputes with their sons and daughter-in-law. Locals spotted the bodies near the railway tracks and informed authorities. Police have launched an investigation and are speaking to family members to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

According to a report by Times Of India, Upon investigation, the deceased were identified as Basanta (72) and Barti Devi (68) from Karanpur village, under Jahanaganj police station. Their bodies were sent for a postmortem examination. Police informed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind their tragic decision. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Basanta and Barti Devi lived in their ancestral home with their younger son and their elder son's wife, as their elder son worked away from home. Villagers stated that the elderly couple often had disputes with their daughter-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Subjected to Physical Abuse by ‘Tantrik’ and His Associate; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

On Sunday night, another argument broke out, after which the couple told some villagers that they would never return. Concerned, the villagers informed their younger son, but he dismissed it casually. In the early hours of Tuesday, the couple made their way to Sidhari Halt and tragically ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

