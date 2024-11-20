Mumbai, November 20: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a Nigerian national allegedly assaulted a security guard in Navi Mumbai for not allowing him to access murals. Police officials said that the victim, Bhagwan Sonare (36), suffered facial fractures in the alleged assault. They also said that Sonare was employed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to safeguard the murals and carvings depicting the various life stages of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the murals are protected behind glass at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi. Sonare, who does the night shift from 11 PM to 7 AM, reached for his work at the school and saw the accused, Travere Sekudu (35), sitting on the staircase leading to the murals. In his complaint, Sonare said that he asked the Nigerian national to vacate the premises as it was late. Nigerian National Jumps to Death from Highrise in Thane District.

The FIR also stated that instead of vacating the place, Sekudu climbed the stairs and started fidgeting with the glass doors. Cops said that the accused asked Sonare to open them, who in response told the accused that it was not permitted. However, Seduku sat again after he did not understand and later left the chowk. At around 6 AM, when Sonare was heading to a bakery, Seduku came and punched him.

It is learned that the accused stayed out all night and was following Sonare. After punching the security guard, Seduku even threatened to kill Sonare. Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector of Vashi police station, said that the accused was angry with the security guard for not letting him near the murals. After assaulting Sonare, Seduku was trying to flee but was caught by people nearby who handed him over to the police. Navi Mumbai Cops Bust Late Night Liquor Party, Arrest 20 Nigerian Nationals with Drugs.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

