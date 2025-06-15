Mumbai, June 15: In a deeply distressing incident, a tribal family was forced to carry the body of their stillborn child in a plastic bag and travel over 70 kilometres, after being denied timely access to ambulance services in Mokhada taluka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

According to the Times of India report, the ordeal began around 3 AM when Avita Sakharam Kawar, a pregnant woman, began experiencing labour pains. Despite repeated calls to the 108 emergency helpline, no ambulance arrived for several hours. The family eventually arranged a private vehicle and took her to the Khodala Primary Health Centre. However, due to inadequate facilities, she was referred to a hospital in Nashik. Tragically, the baby died in the womb before reaching the hospital. Palghar Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide a Day After 24-Year-Old Boyfriend Ends Life Over Live-In Relationship Dispute Near Mumbai.

With no ambulance provided even for the return journey, the family had no choice but to carry the deceased infant in a plastic bag—a gut-wrenching episode that highlights the dire state of healthcare infrastructure in the Jawhar-Mokhada tribal belt.

Former NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Sunil Bhusara condemned the incident, alleging that delays in ambulance services are a recurring issue despite repeated complaints to the authorities. Palghar Shocker: Class 4 Girls Hospitalised After Sit-Up Punishment for Not Doing Homework.

Meanwhile, the Palghar district health department acknowledged that the pregnancy was being monitored and claimed they were aware of the foetal demise, but denied any knowledge of the family being forced to transport the deceased child without proper support.

