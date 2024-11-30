Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Panic spread in an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in Visakhapatnam on Friday night when an unidentified man allegedly attacked three women passengers with a chemical, police said on Saturday.

The man fled from the spot immediately after the attack, they added.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the RTC bus halted at Kancharapalem ITI Junction.

The passengers told the police that the accused boarded the bus and threw a chemical substance in liquid form at the women. They experienced a burning sensation in their eyes and started crying, prompting the driver to stop the bus immediately.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and the women were taken to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.

"The women are now safe after their eyes were thoroughly washed with water," they said.

Police said the chemical used in the attack is yet to be identified.

"A sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, and further investigation is ongoing," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

