In a disturbing incident in a youth was brutally beaten by aqua farmers for opposing illegal aquaculture practices in the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. The victim, Chikkam Veera Durga Prasad, has been actively fighting a legal battle against unauthorised aqua ponds and has raised concerns about water pollution caused by these ponds. Despite court orders to cease operations of the illegal ponds, the aqua farmers attempted to dig them again. Acting on the authorities' advice to gather evidence, Durga Prasad visited the site to take photographs of the illegal activity. During this visit, the aqua farmers reportedly tied him to a pole and assaulted him severely. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Alcoholic Man Assaulted and Pushed into Well by Mother, Sister Over Property Dispute in Alamarathur; Five Arrested.

Environmental Activist Attacked by Aqua Farmers for Opposing Illegal Aquaculture

Environmental activist tied to a pole and Attacked by Aqua Farmers in Konaseema for Fighting Pollution A youth from Sannavilli village in Uppalaguptam mandal, East Godavari district, was brutally beaten by aqua farmers for opposing illegal aquaculture practices in the Konaseema… pic.twitter.com/nnlGjnHE9P — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)