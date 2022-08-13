Active Monsoon conditions will prevail over the central part of the country for the next five days, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). There will be rain in many states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UP, Goa. According to the Meteorological Department, Gujarat is on alert for heavy rain on August 15 and 16. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Chhattisgarh till August 15. In East Madhya Pradesh and parts of Madhya Maharashtra, there may be rain and thundershowers till August 16.

According to the weather department, today's minimum temperature in the capital Delhi will be 27 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 37 degree Celsius. The sky will remain cloudy and there is a possibility of light rain. Maharashtra Flood: Heavy Rain, Flood Claims 120 Lives Since June 1; 95 Injured Till August 11, Says Report

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has informed that there will be no respite for rain-battered Odisha, even as it warned of another spell of heavy showers for the next two days due to the possible formation of a new low-pressure area. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Bharmour in Chamba Struck by Cloudburst, Heavy Rain (Watch Video)

The latest forecast suggests another low-pressure system is in the making in the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a deep depression and move west-northwestwards over the next two days. With this, the monsoon is also likely to shift attention to the central states and bring heavy rains for Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of north Maharashtra while rainfall activity gets subdued over the southern states.

