New Delhi, March 9: The northern states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to face rainfall over the next couple of days, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday. 'Isolated rainfall, thunderstorm over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next two days," said the IMD. Adding that the Western Himalayan region is also likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall on March 10. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

IMD also predicted that several states in the central India are also likely to experience showers over the next few days. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha are likely to have isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lighting during March 11 to March 13. Meanwhile, regions of Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness it during March 12 and March 13. Weather Forecast: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh To Witness Light Rainfall Till March 10, Maximum Temperatures Across India To Hover Around 35–39 Degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also likely to witness isolated hailstorm om March 12 as well. According to the IMD, western disturbance lies that have occurred around 3.1 & 3.6 km above mean sea level over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood area, along with a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan has caused the conditions of rainfall in various states of northern and central India.

