New Delhi, March 8: Light rains and drizzle are likely to be experienced in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and several other parts of North India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said under the influence of a western disturbance, very light rain and drizzle is very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from March 8 to 10. The IMD added saying that widespread rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and hail are very likely over Western Himalayan Region on March 8 and 9.

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Longitude 68°E to the north of Latitude 30°N and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and its neighborhood regions", the IMD said in its bulletin. In the wake of the weather conditions, fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh till March 11 while scattered rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from March 8-10. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions in India, the IMD said that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country during the next 5 days. In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for two days on the trot. The IMD further added that the maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where these are in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius.

