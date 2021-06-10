New Delhi, June 10: Strong surface winds of 25-35 Kmph are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 48 hours. The temperature will only fall by two-four degree Celsius. Over the plains of Northwest India. As per the IMD, heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over south Haryana on June 10 and over Northwest Rajasthan on June 10 and 11.

The IMD, in its weather bulletin forecast, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely over Northwest India except Rajasthan, where it is likely to be at isolated places. Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius was recorded over northwest India at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Advance Today Into Remaining Parts of Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Some More Parts of Gujarat and Remaining Parts of Telangana.

The IMD said, "Due to west-northwestwards of Low Pressure area & its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during 12th to June 14, 2021." Gurugram Rains: Flood Control Room to Be Set Up to Deal With Monsoon 2021.

Tweet By IMD:

♦ Due to west-northwestwards of Low Pressure area & its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during 12th to 14th June, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2021

In the last 24 hours, rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the weather over the rest of northwest India remained dry. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh also witnessed dust storms.

The IMD also predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in several parts of eastern and central India from June 10 due to the southwest monsoon. The weather department said, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Gujarat region, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha." The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 3.

