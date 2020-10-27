Thiruvananthapuram, October 27: Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday alleged that evidence from the gold smuggling probe by investigative agencies pointed out that the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had been used by former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar for gold smuggling and hawala transactions.

"The WhatsApp chats that came out of Sivasankar with his Chartered Accountant are shocking. The chats revealed the hand of the former Principal Secretary. After Kerala CMO's close connection of Ministers KT Jaleel and Kadakampally Surendran came out and both Ministers visited the UAE consulate many times. They should make clear why they visited a foreign consulate," he said. The Congress leader said now Koduvally Left MLA Karat Rasak's involvement has come out and it is a serious matter. Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Arrests Key Absconder Rabins Hameed Following His Arrival at Kochi International Airport.

"The involvement of more and more CPI(M) leaders are being revealed. Sivasankar was the kingpin in the gold smuggling. Now, it has come to light that he was using Kerala CMO to help the gold smuggling accused. Pinarayi Vijayan has no moral authority to continue in the post," he said.

Reacting to Pinarayi Vijayan's remark regarding the Opposition Leader rejecting the stand taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Centre of Centre using investigation agencies pin down political opponents, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is my leader. Vijayan should not be worried about what is happening in Congress. He should be worried about his own party. CPI(M) and BJP are making baseless allegations to corner me, which will not work." Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Files Chargsheet in PMLA Court, Says Need to Probe Role of Ex-Principal Secretary to Pinarayi Vijayan.

Regarding the Walayar case, Chennithala said, "I had visited the house in Walayar where the mother of the Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and killed are protesting. Till now, the SC/ST Minister AK Balan has not even visited the family. This government has failed to give justice to the family."