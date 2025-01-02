Who Is IAS Dr Raghav Langer? All About Civil Service Official From Jammu and Kashmir Who Got Super Time-Scale Promotion in Uttarakhand

Currently serving as the Director in the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Dr Raghav Langer has held several significant positions during his inter-cadre deputation to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Balika Din 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Honours the Legacy of Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary Balika Din 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Honours the Legacy of Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary
    New Orleans Truck Attack: 15 Dead After Man Drives Into New Year’s Revellers on Bourbon Street, Suspect Identified As Military Veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar New Orleans Truck Attack: 15 Dead After Man Drives Into New Year’s Revellers on Bourbon Street, Suspect Identified As Military Veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar
    News Team Latestly| Jan 02, 2025 03:19 PM IST
    Dr Raghav Langer (Photo Credits: X/@NEETAS11)

    Mumbai, January 02: Dr Raghav Langer, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Jammu and Kashmir, has been promoted to the super time scale (Secretary grade) in Uttarakhand. The 2009 batch officer is among seven officers elevated in the latest reshuffle.

    Currently serving as the Director in the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Dr Raghav Langer has held several significant positions during his inter-cadre deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. His roles included Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Secretary of Planning, and District Commissioner of Kathua and Pulwama. Who Is TV Somanathan? Know All About Senior IAS Officer Appointed As New Cabinet Secretary for 2 Years.

    Along with Dr Raghav Langer, six other officers have also been promoted to the super time scale (Secretary grade). These officers include Savin Bansal, C. Ravi Shankar, Jyoti Yadav, Yugal Kishore Pant, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, and Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Appointed As Principal Secretary to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

    The Super Time Scale (Secretary Grade) is a senior rank in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) hierarchy, above the regular time scale but below the apex scale. It is typically awarded to IAS officers who have demonstrated exceptional service and leadership over several years. Officers in this grade hold important administrative positions, such as secretaries to various ministries and departments in both state and central governments.

