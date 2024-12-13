IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who took charge last week as the state CM for the third time. Ashwini Bhide served as the managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) prior to her appointment as principal secretary to Maharashtra CM. Bhide will replace Brijesh Singh. Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP's List of Probable Ministers Ready, Central Leaders to Take Final Call, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Ashwini Bhide Appointed As Principal Secretary to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐀𝐒 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬 | Bhide, at present the MD of Mumbai Rail Corporation, will take the place of Brijesh Singh. Along with the… pic.twitter.com/FtJRulRN2Y — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)