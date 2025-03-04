Mumbai, March 4: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed on Tuesday that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has resigned after his close aide, Walmik Karad, was linked to a high-profile murder case of a sarpanch in Beed district in December.. Fadnavis said he has accepted Munde’s resignation and forwarded it to the Governor. Who is Walmik Karad, whose arrest led to Dhananjay Munde's resignation?

Media reports suggest that Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met on Monday night to discuss the impact of the Crime Investigation Department’s (CID) chargesheet. Filed on February 27, the chargesheet names Walmik Karad as the prime accused in Deshmukh’s murder and two related extortion cases. Dhananjay Munde Resigns: CM Devendra Fadanvis Announces Resignation of Maharashtra Minister After His Close Aide's Arrest in Beed Sarpanch Murder-Linked Case.

Who is Walmik Karad?

Walmik Karad, a key figure in Parli and close to the Munde family, is arrested after being linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9. While not charged in the case, he is wanted for allegedly extorting INR 2 crore from Avaada Group. Missing since December 11, his last known location was Ujjain. Dhananjay Munde Resigns: Maharashtra NCP Minister Steps Down Following CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Directive Amid Controversy Over Brutal Killing of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Born into a farming family in Pangri village, Karad moved to Parli in the 1980s and became associated with BJP leader Gopinath Munde and Pandit Anna Munde. He later joined NCP, following Dhananjay Munde, whom he remains close to.

What Are the Charges Against Walmik Karad?

Walmik Karad is the main accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The CID chargesheet alleges that he ordered the killing, saying, “Eliminate anyone who comes in the way.”

He is also wanted in an extortion case for allegedly demanding INR 2 crore from Avada Group, which had invested INR 300 crore in a wind energy project. Evidence includes audio recordings, CCTV footage, and digital proof linking him to both crimes.

