Wipro to Convert Its IT Campus in Pune’s Hinjewadi Into 450-Bed COVID-19 Hospital, to Be Handed Over to Maharashtra Govt by May 30

Wipro (Photo Credit: PTI)

Pune, May 5: Global tech giant Wipro Limited has announced that it will convert one of its IT-campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to a COVID-19 hospital. According to a statement Wipro, the company has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to use its campus in Pune and make it a 450-bed intermediary care hospital to treat coronavirus patients. The company said that it will hand over the facility to the Maharashtra government by May 30. The company said the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year.

In the memorandum, it is stated that the company will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital with the requisite medical professionals. Soon after, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lauded the initiative and said Wipro's humanitarian gesture will strengthen the medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront in the war against the virus. Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation Commit Rs 1,125 Crore to Combat COVID-19 Crisis.

Here's the tweet:

Wipro Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra under which it will repurpose one of its IT-campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to a 450-bed intermediary care #COVID19 hospital & hand it over to State Govt by May 30: Wipro Limited statement pic.twitter.com/SMYadlzJQ8 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The 450-bed hospital, will be equipped to treat moderate cases. It will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. Reports inform that this COVID-19 complex will also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff.

In Maharashtra, 350 coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged on Tuesday, of which 165 patients are from Mumbai. The total number of discharged patients in the state is 2465 till today. In India, the total coronavirus cases jumped to 46,711 on Tuesday while the death toll mounted to 1,583, the Union Health Ministry data showed. In April, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis in the form of coronavirus pandemic.