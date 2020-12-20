Lucknow, December 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the authorities to make adequate arrangements for a 30-minute stay for people who receive COVID-19 vaccine shot at the vaccination centre itself, according a state government statement released on Saturday. As per a government official, sufficient number of health workers would carry out the immunisation drive against COVID-19 in the state within a specified timeline. Health workers are being trained at the district level for the same. CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Review Works of All Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Adityanath also directed officials to prepare a robust system for safe storage and cold chains, at a high level meeting at Lok Bhawan. A meeting was undertaken to review the preparations ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. Chief Minister has also directed the officials to devise a system for scientific disposal of biomedical waste, according to the statement. Operation Durachari Launched by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Name And Shame People Guilty of Sex Crimes Against Women.

UP government has set up 35,000 centres in the state to ensure proper storage of COVID-19 vaccines, and around 100 people will be inoculated by each centre on a daily basis. “Each vaccination team will inoculate around 100 people daily… people chosen for the vaccination will be informed about the time, date and place of the vaccine over phone. After vaccinated, a person will have to stay at the centre for 30 minutes,” said the state government's statement.

The central government is providing the ice-lined refrigerators and deep freezers for storage. The state has achieved the required storage capacity of 2.5 Lakh litres, said the statement, adding that 6 Crore syringes would be needed for vaccination, of which, 4.5 Crore had been sanctioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).