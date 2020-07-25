Lucknow, July 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya today to take a stock of preparations for inauguration of the construction of Lord Ram's temple. During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the ongoing temple construction work and the progress of development works in parts of Ayodhya. Earlier this week, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates.

Earlier in June, Adityanath had visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at Ram Lalla shrine. He had inspected the ongoing ground levelling work to build a grand temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi site. Before this, he had visited the site on March 25 when the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to new temporary structure. Adityanath had also donated Rs 11 lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the Ram temple. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be 161-Feet Tall with 5 Domes, PM Narendra Modi Expected to do Bhoomi Pujan on August 3 or 5.

Reports inform that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be only 200 people at the August 5 ceremony at Ayodhya. All social distancing norms will be followed at the event, officials added.

Last year on November 9, the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya. The Court had directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

