New Delhi, May 2: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively.

In a series of tweets, Singh also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal for the party''s victory in the state assembly polls.

He said the pro-people policies of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning the assembly elections in Assam. Assembly Elections Live Updates.

Singh also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinari Vijayan for his party''s victory in the state assembly polls. Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished the best to her for her next tenure.

The assembly poll results for the four states of Assam,West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry are being announced on Sunday. As per the latest trends Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is again forming the government in West Bengal where it was locked in a high-octane contest with the BJP.

Similarly, the BJP is all set to retain Assam and the CPI(M) set to retain Kerala by defeating the Congress, as per the latest trends. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2021: DMK Complains of Malpractice in Vote Counting in Viralimalai Constituency.

The BJP also looked set to win Puducherry by defeating the Congress which was in power there. The BJP, with its senior ally AIADMK, lost Tamil Nadu to the DMK-led alliance. PTI JTR http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.