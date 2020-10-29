Bakhri (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 in the Bihar Assembly. The seat falls under the Begusarai district and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. It is a part of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. With Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 being the first major elections during the Coronavirus pandemic, it will be interesting to see how the populace votes. Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 is set to take place in 3 phases this time, and not 5, which has usually been the norm.

The official timetable of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 has been declared by the Election Commission (EC). The 1st phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 will start on October 28 (71 seats), the 2nd phase will be on November 3 (94 seats), and the final phase will conclude on November 7 (78 seats). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

The results for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be out on November 2020. Here’s a look at the important dates in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Full timetable of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Upendra Paswan, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is the current MLA from the Bakhri (SC) constituency. In 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, he defeated Ramanand Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge victory margin of over 40,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar Elections, it was BJP’s Ramanand Ram who beat Ram Binod Paswan of the LJP be a vote margin of over 15,000 votes.

Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the main contenders from the Bakhri (SC) seat are BJP’s Ramshankar Paswan, and CPI’s Suryakant Paswan. It will be interesting to see this 2-corner fight. Speaking about the Bakhri’s (SC) history, the seat has been a musical chair between the BJP, CPI, RJD, and the Congress over the years.

With a focus on safety measures due to Coronavirus pandemic, it will be intriguing to see the voter turnout which usually reaches 50-60%. With Nitish Kumar being NDA's face, and Tejashwi Yadav being Mahagathbandhan's face, the upcoming Bihar Elections 2020 do have fireworks in the waiting.

