Patna, October 4: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), headed by Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan, would not remain a part of the NDA's pre-poll alliance in Bihar. The party will field candidates against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming assembly elections. It would, however, not sever ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Pact: Here's How RJD, Congress and Left Have Divided The Seats.

The decision to break away from JD(U) was finalised at the party's parliamentary board meeting called on Sunday. Chirag, who is the son of party patriarch and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has consistently marked his angst against the leadership of Nitish and head earlier appealed the BJP to project a new face of the alliance.

In a statement issued by the LJP following a high-level party meeting, it was announced that it would not remain in the coalition in Bihar due to "ideological differences" with the JD(U). The party, however, reiterated its support to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The LJP, though formally not part of the NDA in Bihar, will be not be fielding candidates against the BJP. With the exit of Paswan from the pre-poll pact, the path is clear for the JD(U) and the BJP to arrive at a 50:50 division of seats. While the latter will contest on 121 constituencies, the Nitish Kumar-led party will field candidates in 122 assembly segments.

The rival coalition of Mahagathbandhan declared its seat-sharing formula on Saturday. RJD, the largest regional player, will contest on 144 seats, followed by 70 allotted to the Congress and 29 constituencies assigned to the Left parties.

Polls in Bihar will commence from October 28. The second and third phase would be held on November 3 and 7, respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

