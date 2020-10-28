Patna, October 28: Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is taking place today, October 28. Polling is taking place for Phase 1 of Bihar polls on 71 constituencies. Viewers can watch live updates on voting in the state in Hindi online on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand. Live streaming of Bihar elections can be watched on YouTube as well as other modes online. Voting will take place in 71 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. The timing of voting has been extended by one hour due to COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to watch Live streaming if Phase 1 polling on Zee Bihar Jharkhand.

Among the key cadidates in the first phase of voting are Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, who will be fighting from the Raghopur constituency against BJP's Satish Kumar. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is also in the battlefield, fighting from the Bankipur seat on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar will also be contesting from the Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha seat. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip.

Watch Phase 1 Voting Live Streaming on News18 Bihar Jharkhand

Bihar Assembly Election is the first major election in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak. It is going to be an interesting three-way fight with the NDA (BJP+JDU), the Mahagthbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP in the fray. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is also fighting the Bihar polls.

Voting in Bihar will take place in three phases. While the first phase polling takes place today, voting for the second and third phase will be taking place on November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes for all phases will take place on November 10. Stay with LatestLY to get all updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

