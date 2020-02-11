According to initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead so far in Dwarka and Janakpuri seats of the West Delhi constituency. The counting of votes is currently underway in all the 70 seats that are in fray for Delhi polls. The counting of votes in the West Delhi constituency began on Tuesday amid tight security. The results for all the 10 seats- Madipur, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh and Matiala - will be out by evening today. The counting of votes for all the seats in the West Delhi constituency will begin today at 8 am. The 10 seats including- Madipur, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh and Matiala - will be declared by evening. Catch the Live updates of Delhi Assembly election 2020 results from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

New Delhi, February 11: The counting of votes for all the 70 constituencies in Delhi will be held today, February 11, from 8 am amid tight security. In the West Delhi constituency, the counting of votes and results for 10 seats including- Madipur, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh and Matiala - will be declared by evening. Catch the Live updates of Delhi Assembly election 2020 results from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The overall voter turnout in Delhi assembly elections 2020 on Saturday was 62.59 percent, the Election Commission said. The turnout in 2015 Assembly elections was 67.12 per cent.

From the Madipur seat, Girish Soni is contesting on AAP ticket, the BJP has fielded Kailash Sankla from the Madipur seat while the Congress has given its ticket to Jai Prakash Panwar. In Dwarka, AAP candidate Vinay Kumar Mishra contested the polls from this seat, BJP has given its ticket to Praduman Rajput while the Congress has fielded Adarsh Shastri from the Dwarka seat this time.

From the Rajouri Garden seat, AAP has fielded its candidate Jarnail Singh, the BJP has given its ticket to Manjinder Singh Sirsa while the Congress has given its ticket to its candidate Dhanvantri Chandela. In the Janakpuri Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Rajesh Rishi of the AAP party contested the election this year, BJP candidate Jagdish Mukhi is in fray for the polls from this seat while the Congress has given its ticket to Suresh Kumar.

From the Hari Nagar, Jagdeep Singh of the AAP has contested the polls this time, while the BJP has given its ticket to Avtar Singh Hit. Meanwhile, Congress candidate CP Mittal is in fray from the Hari Nagar seat. In the Tilak Nagar Vidhan Sabha Constituency, the AAP has fielded Jarnail Singh from this seat, BJP has given its ticket to Rajeev Babbar while the Congress has fielded its candidate Dhuli Chand Lohia from the Tilak Nagar seat.

In Vikaspuri, AAP candidate Mahendra Yadav is contesting this time, BJP has given its ticket to Sanjay Singh while the Congress has fielded Nand Kishore Sehrawat. From Uttam Nagar, Naresh Balyan of the AAP is in fray for the polls this time, BJP has given its ticket to Krishan Gehlot while the Congress has given its ticket to Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD).

In Najafgarh Vidhan Sabha seat, Kailash Gahlot of the AAP is in fray for the polls this time, BJP has given its ticket to its candidate Ajit Kharkhari while the Congress has fielded Sahib Singh Yadav. From Matiala, Gulab Singh of the AAP is contesting from this seat, BJP candidate Rajesh Gehlot is in fray for the polls this time while the Congress has fielded its candidate Sumesh Shokeen from this seat.

In Delhi, as many as 81,05,236 male voters, 66,80,277 female voters and 869 third gender voters were eligible to cast their votes. Polling in Delhi was held on February 8 in all the 70 constituencies. The voters had queued up to vote in the 13,570 polling booths across 2,689 areas in the national capital.

In the polls this year, the AAP contested on all the 70 seats, while the BJP gave its ticket to 67 candidates, leaving three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal-United and one for Lok Janshakti Party. Meanwhile, Congress contested on 66 seats and had given four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the last elections, the AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats and the Congress drew a blank. Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 per cent in the 2015 Assembly polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making yet another attempt to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to stage a comeback after 20 years and the Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, is expecting a resurgence in its vote share.