Hisua, the assembly segment of Bihar located in Nawada district, will be contested in the first phase of assembly elections scheduled on October 28. The primary electoral battle in the seat is between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Voting in the constituency will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared on November 10.

Hisua is among the 71 constituencies that are slated for voting in the first round of elections. The seat, in the last three elections, has been won by the BJP. In the last assembly polls, party candidate Anil Singh has defeated JD(U) candidate Kaushal Yadav by over 12,000 votes. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Hisua seat was allotted to the Congress, which issued the ticket to Nitu Kumari. The NDA candidate from the seat is sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

