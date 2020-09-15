New Delhi, September 15: Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on India-China border tensions in Lok Sabha, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "misled" the country. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said India stands with the country's armed forces, seeking to know when PM Narendra Modi will stand against the Chinese transgression. Rajnath Singh Issues Statement on India-China Face-Off in Parliament, Says 'Border Issue Unresolved, No Mutually Acceptable Solution Reached' (Read Full Text).

"It is clear from Defence Minister's statement that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always been, and will remain, with the Indian Army. But Mr Modi, when will you stand against China? When will we take back the land of our country from China? Do not be afraid to name China," Rahul tweeted. His remarks came in response to Rajnath Singh's statement on India-China border situation in Lok Sabha.

In his statement, Rajnath Singh said that Chinese troops had attempted to disturb usual patrolling in Galwan valley by the Indian side, which resulted in a face-off. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the face-off that took place on June 15. "Our brave soldiers laid down their lives and also inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side," Singh said. He acknowledged that no mutually accepted solution for border disputes has arisen.

"India and China are yet to resolve their boundary question. China does not accept the customary and traditional alignment of the boundary between India and China. We believe that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principles confirmed by treaties and agreements, as well as historical usage and practice, well-known for centuries to both sides," the Defence Minister said. 'China Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory, India Responsible For Escalating Tension': Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi To Rajnath Singh.

"The Chinese position, however, is that the boundary between the two countries has not been formally delimited, that there exists a traditional customary line formed by the extent of jurisdiction that they claim was exercised historically by each side, and that the two sides have different interpretations of the position of the traditional customary line," he added.

