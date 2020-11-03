Jodhpur, November 3: The counting of votes is currently underway for two urban local bodies in Jodhpur – Jodhpur North and Jodhpur South municipal corporations. There are a total of 160 seats in both the nagar nigams. The Jodhpur Nagar Nigam results 2020 will be declared by evening. Till now, results have been announced on 136 seats. People can check Jodhpur Nagar Nigam Elections 2020 Results on the Rajasthan state election commission website sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

Congress is leading in 69 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 is ahead in 54 seats. Independents are leading 13 seats. The voting for the six municipal newly-formed municipal corporations - Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South took place in two phases on October 29 and November 1. The counting of votes is also underway in Jaipur and Kota. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Image at Stake in Upcoming Civic Polls.

Notably, More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases to six newly-formed municipal corporations. There are 150 seats in Kota Nagar Nigam and 250 seats in Jaipur. A total of 1,175 candidates in fray in tow municipal corporations in Jaipur, In Kota the Congress is leading on 10 seats.