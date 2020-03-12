Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari Detained Following Scuffle With Bengaluru Police, Had Gone to Meet Rebel Congress MLAs (Watch Video)

Congress leader Jitu Patwari detained by Bengaluru Police | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, March 12: Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Jitu Patwari was detained following a scuffle with the Bengaluru Police on Thursday. The physical altercation was reported outside Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru, where 17 rebel Congress MLAs are staying. According to Patwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held them "hostage" to prevent their return to the Congress.

A video of Patwari's brawl with a police personnel in Bengaluru was shared on social media. In the clip, the Congress leader could be seen involved in a near-brawl with the cop after he was stopped from meeting the rebel legislators at the Embassy Boulevard. Following the scuffle, he along with his supporters were taken into preventive custody.

Watch Video of Jitu Patwari's Scuffle With Police Personnel

#WATCH Karnataka: Scuffle broke out between Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a police personnel, while Patwari was trying to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OJrGbGD663 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

Following the police action against Patwari, the Congress lashed out at the Karnataka-ruling BJP, accusing it of coercing the rebel MLAs to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government. The dissident legislators also include Ministers in the MP government. The party said it will move the Supreme Court if the rebel MLAs are not "freed" at the earliest.

"Two of our minister Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru. They were assaulted, we have info that our ministers have been arrested. If the police don't take action and release our ministers and MLAs, we will have to take it to the court," Congress MP Vivek Tankha said.

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government faces a critical test next week, after the assembly reconvenes, as the Opposition BJP would be moving a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Kamal Nath. With nearly 20 MLAs out of its flock, the Congress is expected to lose the floor test, paving the way for the BJP's return to power.