'Madhya Pradesh Virus Will Not Enter Maharashtra,' Says Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, March 11: Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress Party, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Bharatiya Janata Party also tried to form government in Maharashtra but it failed. He said that “Madhya Pradesh virus” cannot enter Maharashtra. After Scindia quit the party, 22 Congress legislators also submitted their resignation. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP.

“The Madhya Pradesh virus will not enter Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s power is different. One operation flopped 100 days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi did a bypass surgery and saved Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut tweeted. Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP in Presence of JP Nadda, Trouble Mounts For Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP tried to form govt in Maharashtra too but failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in the operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon," he said while speaking to ANI.

Maharashtra government is a coalition between Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress and has a cosy majority of 154 setas. Sena had contested assembly elections with BJP. However, they parted ways over the allocation of the Chief Minister's post.