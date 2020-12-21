New Delhi, December 21: Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died at a private hospital in Delhi today. He was 93. Motilal Vora was admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital in the national capital. He breathed his last a day after his 93rd birthday. Born on December 20, 1927, Vora served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh between 1985 and 1988. Year Ender 2020: From Pranab Mukherjee to Ahmed Patel And Ram Vilas Paswan, Politicians That India Lost This Year.

Vora started his political career with the Samajwadi Party but later joined the Congress party. He was first elected to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1972. He was re-elected as a legislator in 1977 and 1980. He was appointed as a minister of State in Arjun Singh's Cabinet, and was in-charge of the Higher Education Department. He was elevated to the Cabinet Minister in 1983. Ashok Gasti Dies at 55, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Loses Battle Against COVID-19.

In 1985, Vora was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the first time. He resigned from the post on February 13 in 1988 to join the central government. He was then appointed as Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Civil Aviation. Vora also served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh from May 16, 1993 to May 3, 1996.

Recently, Congress lost three senior leaders Tarun Gogoi, Ahmed Patel and Pranab Mukherjee. Gogoi, three-time former chief minister of Assam and the face of Indian National Congress party in the state, died on November 23 battling the post-covid complications.

Ahmed Patel died on November 2 due to multiple organ failure post-COVID-19. Considered as one of the closest to the Gandhi family, Patel served as the party's backroom strategist and troubleshooter for years. Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress leader, served as the 13th President of India (2012-2017). He passed away on August 31.

