New Delhi, January 29: Slamming AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that fearing their defeat in the Delhi polls, "AAP-da people" have turned desperate. Addressing a public meeting in Kartar Nagar here in the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, he also likened AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said. "You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said. Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: Election Commission of India Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Substantiate His Allegation of BJP Led-Haryana Govt Poisoning Yamuna Water.

Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will not work, Modi said as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments. Further hitting out at the AAP, Modi said that during the last two elections, the party asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it says that the issue does not yield votes. "This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

The AAP has committed a "sin" that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget. "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" Modi said, hitting out at Kejriwal. He said the people of Delhi, PM Modi, diplomats in embassies and judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana.

"Can anyone think that to poison Modi, Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? What are you saying? It is in Indians' character to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention," he said. Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics". "BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," the AAP chief had said on X. Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: ‘Delhi Like My Home, Arvind Kejriwal Cannot Be Forgiven for His Big Lie’, Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation and reminded him of legal provisions under which one can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to three years for making "mischievous" statements against national integration and public harmony. Modi hailed the huge turnout at his rally and noted that today was a working day. "This shows the mood of Delhi and is an indication of the mandate. Delhi is saying now that excuses, fake promises and loot and jhooth of AAP-da will not work. People of Delhi want a double-engine government that works simultaneously on the welfare and development of Delhi," he said.

"People of Delhi want a government that builds houses, modernises the national capital and takes tap water to every household, freeing them from tanker mafia. The whole Delhi is saying that 'February 5 ayegi, AAP-da jayegi, BJP ayegi' (When February 5 comes, AAP-da will go and BJP will come)," he added. Modi said the BJP has promised to bring schemes that will benefit all sections. "When a BJP government is formed, all promises made to people by the party will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, this is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling a guarantee," he said.

Modi said crores of Indians are working day and night with the resolve of building a 'Viksit Bharat' and it is important that the capital of such a country becomes a model city. "This is the 21st century and its 25 years have passed. The first 14 years of the 21st century you have seen... the Congress government and then for 11 years you saw the AAP-da government but Delhi's problems have remained (unresolved). For 25 years, they have destroyed two generations," he said.

"When it comes to Delhi, someone ruled for 14 years and someone 11 years but still the same jams, the same broken streets, pollution and drinking water issues. Who can take people out of such circumstances... not Modi but one vote of yours," he said. Modi urged people to give him a chance. "I will take care of you like a family member, your dream will be my dream and I will put in all efforts to fulfil your dreams. The BJP has a track record of fulfilling its promises," he said.