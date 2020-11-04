Bihar, November 4: Pranpur is an assembly constituency in Katihar district in the Indian state of Bihar. The Pranpur Vidhan Sabha will have its polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. As per the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, polling in 78 constituencies, will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, one hour extra has been added this time to allow social distancing and avoid overcrowding in polling booths. The last hour has been mainly kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. Motihari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. the dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Pranpur constituency was won by Binod Kumar Singh of BJP, and Israt Parween of NCP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates from Pranpur Vidhan Sabha seat are Nisha Singh from BJP, Abdus Salam from Azad Samaj Party among others.

In 2015, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. This year, the BJP-JD(U) alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in Bihar with 147 seats in the 243-member assembly, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

