Subramanian Swamy Counters Tejasvi Surya's Criticism of Andhra Pradesh Govt on TTD Assets Auctioning Row, Asks 'What About BJP-Ruled Uttarakhand?'

File image of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Vijayawada, May 26: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, known for his uncalculated critical remarks, posted a tough question for his own party member for the latter's criticism of Andhra Pradesh government over control of temple boards. On BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's denunciation of the Jaganmohan Reddy government's decision to auction assets of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, Swamy questioned the control exerted by BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government over the Hindu temples.

Swamy's response came nearly a day after Surya, a lawmaker from Bengaluru, slammed the Andhra government and called for a movement to reclaim the control of temples from the state. This prompted Swamy to ask whether the BJP, which is in power in Uttarakhand, will relinquish its control over the various temple boards. GST 'Biggest Madness of the 21st Century', Says BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy.

"AP Govt’s decision to sell assets of Tirupati Devasthanam is highly deplorable. We must oppose this tooth and nail. I request Sri @PawanKalyan Garu and BJP in AP to fight this issue until the govt reverses it’s stand," Surya tweeted.

Replying to the tweet on Tuesday, Swamy said, "What about Uttarakhand BJP government taking over all 53 temples including the Chaar Dhaams, and CM appointing himself as Chairman of the Devasthan Boards? How can we in BJP answer that?"

See Subramanian Swamy's Tweet

What about Uttarakhand BJP government taking over all 53 temples including the Chaar Dhaams, and CM appointing himself as Chairman of the Devasthan Boards? How can we in BJP answer that? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 26, 2020

The YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh had, in the past week, approved the auctioning of 50 immovable properties of TTD Board citing their lack of use. "They are unviable, not useful and prone to encroachment," the government had said.

Following criticism from the Opposition parties, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reversed the decision. A statement was released by the government on Monday saying that the properties of TTD would not be auctioned.